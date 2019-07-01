URBANA - Shirlene (Tabern) Adams, 81, a lifelong resident of Urbana, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in her home.

She was born on December 18, 1937 in Urbana to Bert, Sr. and Harriett Arletha (Brown) Tabern. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1955. She worked for many years at Dracket until she retired. She was also an active member of the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center.

Shirlene's family was her pride and joy. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was go camping with the love of her life, Nolan, and her family. She also enjoyed watching many sports and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Dianne Adams and Brenda Sue Adams-Minnifield; son, Nolan Eugene Adams Jr.; grandchildren, Gwen (Ryan) Adams-Cohn, Tony (Corie) Locke, Chelsea Minnifield (Austin Alford), and Cullen Minnifield; great-grandchildren, Brendyn, Aniya, and Emerson; sisters, Brenda C. (Oliver) Wilson-Weaver, Peggy D. Chalendar; special son and daughter, Lonnie and Carrie Givens; sister-in-law, Idella Adams; brother-in-law, Marty Porter; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nolan Adams, Sr.; son, Brian Adams; and great-grandchildren, Lillian and Quinton; brother, Bert Tabern, Jr.; and sister, Sandra Porter.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Carl Vactor officiating.

Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery.

