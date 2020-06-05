WEST LIBERTY - Shirley A. Hostetler, of West Liberty, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Campbell Place Assisted Living Community, Bellefontaine.

She was born in Champaign County, OH on February 21, 1935, the daughter of the late Harley Zenith and Dorothy (Kennedy) Flora. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, and three sisters: Ruth, Janet, and Karen.

On April 18, 1954, she married John David "Bud" Hostetler in West Liberty and he preceded her in death on September 16., 2001.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Robert) McClure and a son, Curtis (Tracey) Hostetler, both of West Liberty, five grandchildren, Samantha Van Houten, Alexandra Van Houten, Bethany (Lee) Brokaw, Jennifer (Lawrence) Asare, and Rachael (Tim) McCall, eight great-grandchildren, Paislee, Sophia, Logan, Faith, Carson, Jeremiah, Maliah, and Evrah, a sister, Connie (Robert) Farley, four brothers, Don (Kathy) Flora, Larry (Pam) Flora, Michael Flora, and Steven Flora and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley worked as a homemaker, bookkeeper for her family's business, Hostetler Construction and then later as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She was a longtime member of the West Liberty United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed bowling, which she was very good at, with numerous trophies to show for it. Shirley also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Kirk Scott will officiate a graveside service on Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

The family asks that you be symptom-free and to please consider wearing a mask if attending.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Campbell Place Assisted Living Community Activity Fund, 356 Kent Dr., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

