Shirley Almeda Hess (1935 - 2019)
URBANA - Shirley Almeda Hess, 83, formerly of Cable, Ohio, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Four Seasons Nursing Home in Washington Court House, Ohio. She is survived by her three children, Brian (Tammy) Hess, Brenda (Dan) Conner and Brett (Teresa) Hess; six grandchildren, Randall, Holly, Tyson, Brandy, Janie and Shawn; and ten precious great-grandchildren, Paige, Nicholas, Aaron, Hunter, Camden, Brody, Dawson, Jase, Kaleb and Kaylee. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to the Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 201 Courthouse Parkway, Washington Courthouse, OH 43160 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting http://www.walterfunerals.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
