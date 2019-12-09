WEST LIBERTY - Shirley Ann Horsley, 81, of Urbana, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born on August 3, 1938, in Urbana, daughter of the late Joseph Foster and Hazel Ann (Suddeth) Studebaker. Shirley married her school sweetheart, Lawrence Clifford Horsley, Sr. on September 12, 1953 in Richmond, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on May 3, 2007. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Studebaker, a sister, Betty Taylor, and a nephew, Joseph Studebaker Jr.

Shirley retired from Grimes Aerospace after 40 years of service. She was a member of the Urbana Moose Lodge #1215 and Urbana Eagles #979. Shirley loved to play euchre.

Shirley is survived by her children, Lawrence C. Horsley, Jr. of Cable, Brenda S. Horsley of Urbana, and Tamara M. (Paul Jr.) Stamper of Urbana; two grandsons whom she loved dearly, Lance G. (Toyniece) Stamper and Wade T. Stamper; a sister, Mary Burkhart of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held, per Shirley's request.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com