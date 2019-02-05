WEST LIBERTY - Shirley Ann Hughes, 70, of West Liberty, passed away Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019, at her home. She was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on September 8, 1948, and raised in Morehead, Kentucky by her late parents, Burley and Zella (Kegley) Johnson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Bradley R. Hughes, 5 sisters, and 3 brothers.

Shirley married Robert R. Hughes on December 31, 1989 and he survives in West Liberty. She is also survived by children, Jennifer L. Eaton of North Lewisburg, Brian L. Hughes of West Liberty, and James E. Hughes of Sidney; 7 grandchildren, James Hughes, Christopher Hughes, Allyssa Eaton, Brianna Eaton, Cayla Eaton, Connor Eaton, and Avery Eaton; a sister, Carrol (Ronald) Shroyer of Mesa, Arizona; and a brother, Donald (Ina) Johnson of Tutor Key, Kentucky.

Shirley worked with her husband as a bookkeeper. She always had a warm smile and loved her family and friends. Shirley was a member of West Liberty Church of God. The family would like to send a special thank you to hospice nurse Cindy McClain and aide Therese Miller, along with other staff of Universal Home Health Hospice.

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, West Liberty, on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Ron Irick will officiate a memorial service at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.PulmonaryFibrosis.org

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, and online condolence may be expressed at www.edsfh.com