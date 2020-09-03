1/
Shirley E. (Powell) Walters
URBANA - Shirley E. (Powell) Walters, 85, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Vancrest of Urbana. Shirley was born March 8, 1935 in Urbana, the daughter of the late Russell and Ruth (Kemp) Powell. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Garber; her sons, Grover (Angel) Walters II, Russell (Debra) Walters; her grandchildren, Mendy, Russell Jr., and Andrew Walters, Heidi Barrett, Joshua and Christopher Biddle, Brittenie Blevins, Shawn Latham and Dottie McCarty; 29 great-grandchildren; and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Grover J. Walters Sr.; her son, Michael Walters; as well as several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the family's convenience in the OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Barely Used Pets, Inc., 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
