URBANA - Shirley Ilene Latham of Urbana, the daughter of the late Mefford and Edna Curl, departed from this life on September 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 7, 1941. She enjoyed bowling and her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Survivors include one son, Richard "Jamie" Latham of North Lewisburg, two daughters, Patricia (Randy) Piper of Urbana and Margaret Nolte of Springfield. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Lee Atchinson, Jackie Rutherford, Billie Farmer, Rick Karg, Cheryl Farmer, Tanya Karg, Lisa Dyer, and Ryan Latham. She also leaves behind 23 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren as well as one sister, Lydia Corns. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Latham; one sister, Mary Spencer; one daughter, Mary Casto; and three grandchildren, Jennifer Atchison, Richard Casey Latham and Cassandra Karg. At Shirley's request there will be no services or visitation, but there will be a graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com