URBANA - On the evening of February 7, 2020, the world lost one of its brightest stars. Cameron Anthony Logwood, of Columbus/Urbana, Ohio, passed on to be with the Lord at the young age of 21. Spc. Logwood was stationed at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska as a member of the 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment in the U.S Army where he was an aircraft fuel handler. He was taken away too soon as a result of a motor vehicle accident, while traveling to an intramural basketball tournament representing Ft. Wainwright's Army team that was being held in Anchorage, Alaska.

Cameron was born on April 27, 1998 in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Columbus Public and Dublin Scioto schools through middle school. Cameron was a gifted athlete, having been named basketball's MVP of the Central Buckeye Conference in 2015. He graduated from Urbana High School in 2016 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017. He had recently re-enlisted to serve three more years. During his enlistment, he was deployed to South Korea for nine months. If you had the pleasure of knowing Cameron, you knew he had the ability to light up an entire room with one of his smiles, jokes, and he never knew a stranger. His silliness and genuine kindness are remembered by all he is survived by. His infectious spirit, ability to make someone's day and find humor in every situation is what his family prays all will carry with them when remembering Cameron.

Cameron is survived by his parents Shawn (Stacey) Logwood of Urbana, and Dawn (Junior) Johnson of Columbus, his brothers, Jailin (Fran) Logwood and Taran Logwood, sister Kennedy Logwood, niece and nephew Abree and Bryson Logwood, all of Urbana. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Linda and Robert Sisson of Pataskala, Ohio, and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Rosalind Logwood, of Urbana, Ohio, Steve and Debbie Flora and Andy Anderson of Mechanicsburg, and great-grandparents Georgia Washington of Pennsylvania, and Lew and Arlene Hohenstein of Mechanicsburg. Also surviving are uncles, Robert (Beth) Sisson, CJ Logwood and Blake (Kate) Flora, and aunts, Natasha and Chela` Logwood, Sara (Jeff) Pullins, and Macie Flora. He is also survived by his girlfriend Jasmin Harper and her daughter Justice, numerous cousins, coaches Jeremy Dixon and TD Evans, his unit and battle buddies, his Ft. Wainwright Arctic Warriors teammates, and special friends Dustin Warnock, Blaine Arms, Caleb Honore, Jordan and Jace Underwood.

Cameron was preceded in death by his infant brother, Gavon Logwood, cousin, Keishawn Logwood, and maternal great-grandparents Earnest and Jettie Rowsey and Robert and Jan Sisson.

A gathering of family and friends was held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Urbana High School in the Bill Moss Auditorium. Burial followed at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to the funeral home in Cameron's name, where the family will donate all funds to local basketball programs to allow low-income children the opportunity to join a team. If desired, guests may bring a new basketball, football, or baseball to the funeral home and those items will be donated to local sports programs.

Services were entrusted to Vernon Family Funeral Homes, Urbana.

