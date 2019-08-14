SPRINGFIELD - Stanley Malcom Current Jr. "Stan" of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord August 11th, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield, Ohio. He was born May 1st, 1956 in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Stanley M. Current Sr. and Donna M. (Hurdle) Current. Stan enjoyed the outdoors, old cars, family and country drives. Failing health conditions stopped him from being able to travel and work. Stan worked as a millwright for several years and loved his work. He loved watching sunsets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Donna Current, three brothers, Timmy, Alan and Matt Current. He is survived by his three children, Sunshine L. Current of Sidney, OH, Benjamin M. Current of Sidney, OH and Chad E. Current (Kellie) of Fort Loramie, OH, step daughter, Ashley of West Jefferson, grandchildren, Elizabeth, Mia, Ezeikel, Johnathon and Morgan, sisters, Alice (Doug) Hauser, Saint Paris, OH, Debra (Johnny) Gowin, North Lewisburg, OH, brothers, Terry (Toni) Current, Springfield, OH and Michael E. Current, Springfield, OH, sisters-in-law, Melinda Current and Stacey Current and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, special friends, Jerry and Randy Arnett of Quincy, OH, Steve Martin of Missouri, Junior of Quincy, OH and Glendell Herron, Woodstock OH. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Doug Hauser officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.