NORTH LEWISBURG - Stephanie "Shade" Schwartz, 52, of Woodstock, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 25, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Shade was born August 7, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a graduate of Gala Christian Academy. She was a very spiritual and Christian individual and an ordained Minister. Shade was a member of Riversong Worship Center of North Lewisburg; where she taught the Wednesday night Bible Study "30 A.D." Shade was a published author, penning the book entitled "Rightly Dividing the Word: A Handbook for Churches and Individuals." She enjoyed The Ohio Renaissance Festival, especially, the creativity of designing the costumes and participating as one of the street cast. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of her, we find comfort knowing that she is now with God. She is at peace. And for that, we are grateful. Stephanie is survived by her husband, Raymond Schwartz; her mother, Juanita (Tackett) Johnson; her children, Katharyn Whitney (Michael Cordiano), Nathan (Jessica) Whitney, Sam Schwartz, Rene Schwartz(Joey Hurst); Ari Schwartz (Jennifer Bernsdorf-Brown); her brothers, Philip Johnson and David Crouser; her grandchildren, Savannah, Daniel "Danny," Mason, Skylar, Amber and Noah. She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riversong Worship Center, P.O. Box 385, North Lewisburg, OH 43060. Services will be held at the convenience of the family and are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.