URBANA - Stephen F. Wildt, 64, of Urbana, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Urbana Health and Rehab Center. He was born July 16, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Wildt and Margaret (Irick) Milledge. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Stephen is survived by his children, Stephen Wildt Jr., Shawn Kelly, Stephen Nathan Cook and Christina (Christopher) Marincel; his grandchildren, Brittany Porter, Savannah Kelly, Brandon, Elizabeth, Anna and Cameron Wildt, Stephen Nathan White, Anthony, Zach and Hailey; his sisters, Debbie Lehn, Lola (Mike) Pine and Sherry (Fran) Nichols; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Phillip Winston and a brother-in-law, Les Lehn.

Private services will be held in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

