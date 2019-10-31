URBANA - Stephen L. Goddard, 71, of Urbana, passed away surrounded by family in his home early Wednesday morning after a courageous, but ultimately very short, battle with esophageal cancer. His story began on Saturday morning, the 6th of December, 1947, in Urbana, Ohio, where he would proudly live out the rest of his 71 years as an active member of the local community. In his time, he would be awarded 4-H Boy of the Year (1966), which he followed with many years as a 4-H advisor; play varsity basketball as #25 for Graham High School; become a member of the Knights of Pythias; join the Terre Haute United Methodist Church; marry twice before finally landing his forever partner, Debby; and proudly father a daughter he adored, Lisa. He worked multiple jobs through the years, but found the most joy when he started his own business, S&L Contract Services. He was also passionate about continuing his family's legacy of managing the Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market for the Champaign County Fair Board.

Steve will be fondly remembered by friends and family as a lover of road trips in autumn through New England and of walking the sands at Litchfield Beach in the spring; as a fan of coaching from the couch during Ohio State games; as a wry wit who was known to grab your toe or startle you with his Donald Duck quack; as the smartest person in room…on occasion…but more often than that if you asked him…; as a fierce competitor on family game nights (leaving his stepdaughter Jolie with no worthy domino competitors); and as an avid jigsaw puzzler, completing his first 5,000-piecer earlier this year. He would also really like to be remembered for the oyster dressing he slaved over for hours at every holiday gathering. The family will especially miss nights together at the bookstore where they would pour over books and lattes while he would patiently humor their chatter and flip through DIY magazines.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Steve are his parents Howard and Elizabeth (Fielder) Goddard; brother, David Goddard; and nephew, Mark Goddard. Loved ones that will miss Steve until they meet again are his beloved wife of 26 years (and friend for 25 years before that), Debby (Davis) Goddard; his cherished daughter, Lisa Goddard; the stepdaughters who he always treated as his own, Jolie Baumgardner and Jackie (Jody) Henry; the granddaughter he adored and spoiled outrageously, Sydney Henry; his older brother and sister, Rich (Jennifer) Goddard and Joyce (Jerry) Askew; sister-in-law, Mary Goddard; several nieces and nephews; many many friends; and finally, his constant furry companions, Cali, Coco, and Bradley.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon and also 4 to 7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Knights of Pythias will provide a service at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home, with Pastor Walter Mock officiating. Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's name to the Champaign County Agricultural Society (Urbana, Ohio). Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.