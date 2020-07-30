BLOOMVILLE - Stephen L. Main, 71, of North Lewisburg, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020.

Stephen was born April 20, 1949, in Tiffin, OH, to the late Wendell R. and Barbara (Lee) Main. He married Evelina Main on April 11, 1980 and she preceded him in death on August 20, 2013.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Main, three daughters, Erica (Daniel) Zeigler, Nichole (Sam) Perras, and Stephanie Hale. He is also survived by two brothers, David Main, Chip (Sharon) Main, five grandchildren, Somer, Katie, Theo, Tawny and Corey, a great-grandson, KJ and many nieces and nephews.

Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny and a sister-in-law, Linda.

Stephen was a 1967 graduate of Old Fort High School. He then enlisted into the United States Navy on April 22, 1969 and became an Aviation Ordenancemen, loading munitions onto aircrafts. As a skilled millwright Stephen was able to travel the world and then became employed at Navistar International in Springfield, Ohio for 26 years until his retirement in July of 2019. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Republic, the NRA and the UAW. Stephen was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish for walleye and perch, hunt and camp. He loved his dogs and pig named "Rosie." Stephen enjoyed sharing his wisdom and experiences with his family and friends and he will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a memorial service held for Stephen at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the LINDSEY-SHOOK FUNERAL HOME in Bloomville. There will be no visitation or burial held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tiffin Masonic Lodge. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.