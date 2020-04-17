FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Stephen Lee Smith, 57, formerly of Urbana, Ohio and currently of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Urbana, Ohio, Stephen was the son of Larry and Nancy Smith. Stephen graduated from Northrop High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and his Master's degree from St. Francis University. He worked at DuPuy-Synthes in Warsaw as a Senior Quality Engineer and at Indiana Tech as an adjunct instructor. Stephen's perfect day would be spent with his family, playing golf or using the cannon he built to reenact Civil War battles with his friends in the 30th Indiana Civil War Re-Enactors. He will be fondly remembered as a kind and loving father, son, husband, brother and friend. Stephen never met a stranger and maintained many close friendships, some lasting more than 40 years. He was always charging forward while facing life's challenges with courage and a positive attitude, making plans for the future 'til the very end. Surviving are his father, Larry (Carol) Smith; mother, Nancy Smith; wife, Ingrid "Heidi" Smith; son, Stephen Brock Smith; step-children, Blake (Nicole), Tyler, and Hunter Schweikert; and brother, Kurt (Heather) Smith. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Ingrid Smith. FAIRHAVEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES is handling arrangements.