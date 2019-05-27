URBANA - Steve Dorsey, 67, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born on September 13, 1951 in Springfield, OH, a son of James and Georgie Bernice (Combs) Dorsey. Steve obtained numerous patents in his line of employment and was involved in Boy Scouts for many years. He also enjoyed photography and some of his work has been displayed at local venues.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy (Rapp) Dorsey; daughter, Ashley Shefbuch (Travis); son, Matthew Dorsey (Rachel); grandchildren, Linus, Jordan, Tyler, Marcie, Schroeder and Franklin; sister, Deb Dorsey (Sheila); brother, Mike Dorsey (Susan); and aunt, Carolyn Spellman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bea Dorsey.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, as well as 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave Kepple officiating.

Memorial contributions in Steve's honor may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.

