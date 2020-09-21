URBANA - Steven Lynn Lawrence made his transition on the afternoon of September 11, 2020.

Steven was born on September 25, 1953 to Flint Legge and Anna Kelley in Urbana, Ohio. His father, Flint preceded him in death. Steven is survived by his mother, Anna; his children, Stephen Lawrence, Lisa Lawrence, Sherrena Lanelle Aekins, Josh Roberts, Desari Roberts, Justice Lawrence and Sullivan Lawrence; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Lawrence and sister, Grace M. Lawrence, who reside in Los Angeles, California.

Steven worked several jobs including at Grimes and Marvins. One of his hobbies was to engage in martial arts in which he had obtained his black belt and earned numerous trophies. He also had a studio where he taught martial arts. He liked to play basketball and also had a collection of bears and swords. Would you believe Steve liked to sew? He was so mechanically inclined and could fix anything.

Whenever he would pick his sister up from the airport, she would always ask Big Steve, that was the name she called him, what kind of car should she be looking for? He would just laugh and tell her what kind of car it was. He had so many cars in his lifetime that she said he probably didn't know how many he had himself. He was always wheeling and dealing and trading cars with other people. He was so proud of his cars that she had to be really careful when she drove them.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 with service beginning at 3 p.m. and concluding at 4:15 p.m. at the Melvin Miller Park Shelter House, 731 Children's Home Rd. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.