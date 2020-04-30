Steven P. Wayman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URBANA - Steven P. Wayman, age 62, of Columbus, passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1957, in Urbana, the son of Frank and Layanna (Lutz) Wayman. Steve is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving mother; son, Joe (Jennifer) Wayman; sister, Kathy (Steven) Aultman; brother, Gary (Karen) Wayman; 3 nieces and 3 nephews; and special friend, Terry Knicely. Steve graduated from Graham High School and enjoyed being the jokester in his early years. He was always pleasant natured, living life in his own way. Steve enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his beloved family. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Terre Haute Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved