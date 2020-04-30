URBANA - Steven P. Wayman, age 62, of Columbus, passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1957, in Urbana, the son of Frank and Layanna (Lutz) Wayman. Steve is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving mother; son, Joe (Jennifer) Wayman; sister, Kathy (Steven) Aultman; brother, Gary (Karen) Wayman; 3 nieces and 3 nephews; and special friend, Terry Knicely. Steve graduated from Graham High School and enjoyed being the jokester in his early years. He was always pleasant natured, living life in his own way. Steve enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his beloved family. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Terre Haute Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.