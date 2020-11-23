DEGRAFF - Suzanne "Sue" Weiskittle, 73, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 10:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in her cottage in Quincy, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born on March 7, 1947 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Schneider) Heath.

On June 27, 1966, Sue married Bill Weiskittle at Holy Angels Church in Sidney, Ohio, and he survives, along with their children, Brian (Kathy) Weiskittle of Circleville, and Molly (Robb) Carpenter of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren, Amber (Cole) Duncan, Tyler Weiskittle, Madeline (Chase Williams) Stevens, Rylan Stevens, Sarah Carpenter, Andrew (Alexus Connelly) Carpenter, and Ian Carpenter; a great-grandson, Braxton Connelly; two sisters, Carol Finfrock and Deb French; and a brother, Rick Heath. She was close to all her many nieces and nephews and dearly loved all her Heath cousins and her many wonderful family and friends. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her grandson, Steven Carpenter.

A 1965 graduate of Graham High school, Sue was a member of the Quincy United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them participate in their various activities. She also enjoyed playing cards, Dominos, and entertaining family and friends at The River, where she spent her final days.

Per Sue's request, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that you consider making a donation, in Sue's memory, to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311, Universal Home Health and Hospice Care, 921 Rush Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311, or the Quincy United Methodist Church, 111 South Street, Quincy, Ohio 43343.

