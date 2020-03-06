URBANA - Sylvia Evans, age 89, of New Vienna, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1930 to the late Oscar and Effie (Berrong) Froman in Zelma, Missouri. In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oak Evans, a sister, Deloris Griffith and her best friend and companion, Russell Napier. She is survived by her sons, John (Beverly) Coy, Daniel (Kathy) Coy, Steven (Joyce) Coy and Gary (Judy) Coy; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. Sylvia also leaves behind her sister, Wanda Chapman; brother-in-law, John Griffith; niece, Tammy (Rick) Butler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sylvia retired from Ultra-Met Company in Urbana, Ohio. She enjoyed crocheting, dolls and listening to George Jones. More than anything though, Sylvia loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she will be sadly missed. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 1 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com