Tammy White
COLUMBUS - Tammy A. White (McCoy), age 31, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1989 in Columbus to Donald and Vickie White. Tammy loved music, going for walks with her dog, Sparky, and the color pink. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald, grandfathers, Robert Fleischer and Arthur Reed, grandmother, Margorie, aunts, Carol White Sloan and Sue Reed, and uncle, Chet Adams. Tammy is survived by her son, Joseph; mother, Vickie White; brothers, Don (Kim) White and Jeff (Kim) White; sister, Jennifer (David) Winert; and brother, Timothy White; aunt, Linda Adams, and grandmother, Alberta Fleischer, all of Urbana, Ohio; as well as many nephews, dear friends and family. A private graveside service will be held for Tammy at 12 noon on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus, OH 43223.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
