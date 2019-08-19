URBANA - Taylor Rosemary Elise (Cooke) Steward, "Rosie", 65, of DeGraff, OH went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

She was born October 14, 1953 in Springfield, OH, to Marlin Charles and Leah Maud (Fisher) Cooke.

Rosie is survived by her husband of 47 years Gary Michael Steward, "Mike", two sons, Denver (Tammie) Steward, Austin (Kelli) Steward; 5 grandchildren, Montana Elise, Dakota Charles, Faith Elizabeth, Jack Michael and Clay William; five sisters, Marsha (Don) Mundy, Josie Cooke, Rhonda (Phil) Burns, Vanessa Cooke and Brenda (Denny) Lenox; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlin Charles and Leah Maud (Fisher) Cooke, Denver Oscar Steward, Raymond and Betty Borders, Kenneth Cooke, Lillian (Fisher) Cooke

Rosie was an active member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Springfield, OH and the United Methodist Women's group. She then became a member of the Concord United Methodist Church in Urbana, OH where she attended bible study and was a member of the Hanna Missions Group. Rosie worked at Greenhills Child Care Center for 28 years and touched the lives of many children, parents and coworkers. That was where she met lifelong friends Carmel Nash, Brenda Stengel and Kim Case. Rosie enjoyed baking, especially her famous chocolate chip cookies, spending time with her family, attending all of her grandkids events, taking her grandkids on vacation (making many memories) and was an avid Buckeye fan; however, she would not watch the games for fear she would cause them to lose. Most of all, Rosie loved Jesus, enjoyed reading the Bible and sharing God's word. She dedicated her life to caring for and helping others. Rosie was known for her faith, strength, bright spirit and pure happiness. She made a difference in the lives of everyone who met her. Rosie really enjoyed the visits by all of the family and friends who stopped by in recent months. She felt loved by all.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, OH. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am with pastors Rev. Sherri Blackwell and Rev. Don Mundy. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice 701 S Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

