SPRISNGFIELD - Terance "Terry" Lynn Harvel was born on February 28, 1960 in Urbana, Ohio and passed away June 16, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Survivors include the mother of his children, Lisa Harvel, children, Terance and Tiffany Harvel II, Bryan Harvel and fiancée Misty Shaffer, Tara Nichols, Josh Harvel, grandchildren, Leelann, Madison, Kamron, Tevin, Amari, Luke, Evy, Destiny, Preston, Chyanne, Mariah, Robert, Dylan and Cassandra, great-grandchildren, Brayden, Scarlette, Aiden and Henry, brothers and sisters, Tim, Robert, Tammy and Texanna. He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Harvel, aka Margaret, his mother and father, Mary Jane and Fred Harvel, brother, Tommy Harvel, grandson, Elijah Harvel, nephew, Ty Bair and uncle, Harry Mattox. Terry enjoyed the outdoors, camping, cooking out, tubing, etc. He also enjoyed painting and music, but most of all friends and family and spending time with his grandchildren. Terry was a man who put himself last, the type to give the shirt off his back in any occasion. He lived life to the fullest in his own way. He will be remembered for the good man he was. Funeral services will be held at noon Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Calvin Rowland officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.