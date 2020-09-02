ST. PARIS - Teresa Ann Chambers, age 59, of St Paris, Ohio passed away at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in her son's residence in Medway. Born on November 18, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Roy Pitts and Janet Creech Wilkins of Charlotte, NC. Teresa is survived by her son, David & wife Erin Giddens and their four children of Delaware, Ohio; son, Troy & wife Rachel Giddens and their two children of Medway, mom, Louise Pitts of St. Paris, two-step grandsons, brothers, Phil Pitts of St. Paris and Jay Cotterman of VA, sister Lesa Barbee of NC and many extended family members also survive her. In addition to her father, a sister, Linda, preceded her in death. Teresa attended Graham Local Schools and worked at Crane Pump in Piqua. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in Teresa's memory may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com