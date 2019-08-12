ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Terrance Lee Engle, age 55, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away at his home on August 4, 2019. Terrance was born in Urbana, OH on March 31, 1964 to parents Paul and Phyllis Engle.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Edward Engle, Louise and Steve Hayes, and Alma and Homer George; and his great grandparents Charles and Minnie Engle.

Along with his parents, Terrance is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melissa Wynn; two children, Daniel Engle (Monica) and Robyn Engle; two siblings, Jon Engle (Roberta) and Shelley Smith; five grandchildren, James, Danica, Emily, JP, and Opie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.