  • "A good man, a friend whom my bff loved her whole life you..."
    - coriene ilse
  • "Terry, I cannot believe you are gone. We just saw you a few..."
    - Raymond Lane
  • "They took a part of my world this last weekend.i miss you..."
    - Robyn Engle
  • "Will truly be missed. So sorry for the loss. "
    - John Vitiello
  • "Terry, you will forever be missed. I will always remember..."
    - Candace Pearson
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-6100
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Terrance Lee Engle, age 55, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away at his home on August 4, 2019. Terrance was born in Urbana, OH on March 31, 1964 to parents Paul and Phyllis Engle.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Edward Engle, Louise and Steve Hayes, and Alma and Homer George; and his great grandparents Charles and Minnie Engle.

Along with his parents, Terrance is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melissa Wynn; two children, Daniel Engle (Monica) and Robyn Engle; two siblings, Jon Engle (Roberta) and Shelley Smith; five grandchildren, James, Danica, Emily, JP, and Opie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
