URBANA - Terri Lee Meadows, age 64, of Cable passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1955 to the late Ralph E. and Norma (Willet) Boldman in Urbana, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Terri is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Boldman. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 45 years, Ron Meadows; children, Tara Lachelle Meadows, Matthew Lee (Kenisha) Meadows, and Dustin (Cathryn) Meadows; grandchildren, Teegan, Maddy, Drake, Sutton, Adison, Alyssa, and Ashton. Terri is also survived by her sisters, Sandy (Rick) Eckurd and Debbie Boldman as well as her beloved dog, Shade. Terri enjoyed taking care of her flower beds and gardening. She loved her family fiercely and cherished her time with them. Terri was a former employee at Urbana Hospital and will be sadly missed by all that knew her. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her funeral will follow on Wednesday, August 26 also at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m., Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Terri will be laid to rest at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
