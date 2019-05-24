URBANA - Terry Edwin Price, 59, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Vancrest of Urbana Nursing Home.

He was born August 20, 1959 in Sidney, Ohio. He was a 1978 graduate of Graham High School.

Terry enjoyed the outdoors, including golfing, bicycling, fishing, camping, and playing with dogs. He also enjoyed dancing, music, watching OSU football, and bowling. He especially loved to spend time with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Betty (Baumgardner) Price; daughter, Amy (Jonathan) Davis; sons, David (Rachel) Price, and Michael Price; 3 grandchildren, Ian, Anna, and Ronni; sister, Susan Bowsher; and 3 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Virgil Edwin Price; grandparents; aunts and uncles.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris with Pastor Kenny Cordell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com