URBANA - Terry L. "Slim" Holycross, 68, of Urbana went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Southbrook Care Center in Springfield surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 28, 1951 in Urbana, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He attended the Mechanicsburg Freewill Baptist Church. He loved working on and building all kinds of cars, especially derby cars. He was an avid fisherman. Terry was considered a "jack of all trades."

He is survived by his mother, Mary Louise (Neer) Holycross; loving wife of 40 years, Vickie Holycross; son, Robert "Rob" Earl Holycross; sister, Sandy (Richard) Bailey; mother-in-law, Anna Loraine Campbell; brother-in-law, Earl "Deane" Campbell; several nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews; many friends, including special friends, Jay Williams, Keith Powell, Marvin "Butch" Peltier, and Brandon and Dawn Detwiller.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Holycross; father-in-law, Earl Campbell; and daughter-in-law, Harriet Holycross.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the funeral home, with Pastor Jesse Walters officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. Military Honors will be provided by the Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami St. Urbana, Ohio 43078.

