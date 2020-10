URBANA - Terry R. "T Rex" Rogan, 48, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in his home. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, Urbana.