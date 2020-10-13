1/1
Terry R. "T Rex" Rogan
URBANA - Terry R. "T Rex" Rogan, 48, of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with the Lord, unexpectedly Thursday, October 8, 2020. Terry was born April 26, 1972 in Urbana, Ohio. He was a graduate of Urbana High School and attended Urbana University. He was a talented athlete and will be remembered for his accomplishments in sports, especially football at both Urbana High School and Urbana University. He was employed for many years at Robert's Refuse. He enjoyed watching horse racing, fishing, playing pool, softball and playing cards, especially with his nieces and nephews. Terry always took the time to speak with others, sharing his smile and laughter all though his hometown. He never met a stranger and loved everyone. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Leana Lee Rogan, Tiara Rogan, Laci Rogan and Terence Miller and the mother of their children, Mary Miller; grandchildren, Braiden Miller, JaeLyn Powell, Zemiera Powell, JiCee Sprinkle, Zarih Sprinkle and one entering the world, March 2021 "Baby J."; his siblings, Greg Rogan, Patrick Rogan, Jeff (Sandy) Rogan, Sally Rogan (Brad Wallace), Shelley Rogan (Philip) Moore and his twin sister, Sherri R. Rogan (Anitra Harding); as well as numerous brothers, sisters, his aunt, Martha Rogan, 30 nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Abbott and Anna Lee Rogan, special aunt, Mary "Nimmie' Rogan and several other aunts and uncles. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. A private homegoing service will be held for the family on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, 1036 S High St, Urbana, OH. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Following the burial, the family will receive family and friends at the Champaign County Fairgrounds for a repass. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078 to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Second Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 12, 2020
Terry was a great person so full of life he will be very sadly missed.
My condolences and prayers to the whole family in this time of need
Michelle Bailey
Friend
October 10, 2020
RIP, Terry and prayers for the family Mickey Jackson Cox
Mildred Cox
