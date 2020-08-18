URBANA - Thomas M. Doss, 74, of Pleasantville, NY passed away peacefully at his home on August 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. A gathering of family and friends will be held in Urbana at a later date.

A graduate of Washington and Lee University in Virginia, Tom went on to work for Manufacturers Hanover Bank in NYC. He retired from banking as CFO of The National Bank of Canada in NYC.

Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara Cumberland Doss and his two daughters, Anne Doss of NYC and Paula and Dan Pica of Summit, NY, and grandchildren Gwen, Leroy and Samson Pica. Tom is also survived by his brothers, Andy Doss and John Doss of Urbana, and his sister, Liz Doss Ford of Nederland, CO.