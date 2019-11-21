URBANA - Thomas Weston Rogers, 94, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1925 in Jacksonville, Florida to Albert and Sue (Pierce) Rogers. After high school, he served his country in the Army during World War II in the 14th Armored Division. Thomas received the Purple Heart award for his service. He graduated from the College of Music at the University of Cincinnati and taught music in the public schools for over ten years. He later served as librarian at Graham High School for over twenty years. He was director of the Hamma Divinity School choir and directed several church choirs, including the choir at Messiah Lutheran Church for twenty-five years. Thomas worked as a trail crew foreman at Mt. Rainier National Park for 15 summers. He climbed all the major peaks in that area during that time, including Mt. Rainier several times. He enjoyed folk dancing and taught many young people the joy of this activity. He was an avid reader and influenced many by encouraging their love of reading. He loved to travel and he and his wife, Carolyn, traveled overseas and extensively in all of the states. Thomas is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn (Rikel) Rogers, son William Davider, grandson Kevin (Krista) Jackson, great-grandchildren Phoebe, Theo and Eve Jackson, his sisters Helen Garvey and Jane Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Karin Jackson. Tom was a scholar, a lover of mountains and grand things. He passed on his love of reading, of the outdoors and nature and his strong Christian faith to his family and friends. He was an inspiration and role model for many throughout his life. Visiting hours will be Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon at Messiah Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church at 1013 East Lawn Avenue. Arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com