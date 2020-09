URBANA - Timothy Detwiler, 63, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in the Northside Church of God, Springfield. The family will also receive friends 9-10 a.m. prior to the service.