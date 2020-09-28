URBANA - Timothy Detwiler, 63, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family, friends and students. Tim was born on May 19, 1957 in Urbana, Ohio. He is the second son of Richard "Dick" and Mary Jane (Fox) Detwiler. He was a member of the Northside Church of God. Tim served the Northeast Champaign County Fire District, which includes North Lewisburg and surrounding areas. There, he retired as an EMS Assistant Chief. Some of the awards he was most proud of include the Certificate of Appreciation from the Ohio Board of EMS as well as the 2019 Educator of the Year at Lima Memorial Hospital. Tim dearly loved teaching others to become first responders. He also enjoyed refurbishing old cars, helping people, playing guitar, building models, woodworking, and construction. Tim is survived by his parents, Richard and Mary Jane (Fox) Detwiler; his wife of 43 years, Tammy (Atchison) Detwiler; sons, Chad (Christine) and Brandon (Dawn) Detwiler; 3 grandchildren, Jocellen, Adrienne, and Gabriel; brother, Donald (Joan) Detwiler; as well as several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Northside Church of God, Springfield, Ohio. Pastor Steve Smith will officiate. The family will also receive friends 9-10 a.m., for visitation, prior to the service. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's memory to Ohio Bikers Against Child Abuse (OBACA), STATE OF OHIO CHAPTER, P.O. BOX 154, Novelty, OH 44072 and/or Champaign Cruisers Car Club, C/O Walt Wolfkill, 7601 US Hwy 36W, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office.

