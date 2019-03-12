DAYTON - Timothy (Timmy) Dewayne Thrasher, age 51, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Timmy was born on November 13, 1967 in Urbana, Ohio. The son of the late Leon Thrasher Sr. and Ruth (James) Jackson, Timmy was a mechanic at National Tire and Battery for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing in his free time. He was a loving brother and son who is survived by two brothers, Leon (Regina) Thrasher Jr., James Jackson Jr., four sisters, Carla Powers, Odetha Hollis, Rachelle (Gabriel) Brown and Constance Jackson.

Timmy is further survived by his best friends since childhood, Isaac (Roxana) Hampton, Derrick (LaShon) Weaver, Darren (Leah) Roberts and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A date and time for Timmy's memorial will be communicated by the family in the near future.