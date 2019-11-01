URBANA - Timothy Wayne Cline, 71, of Urbana, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1948 to the late Thomas and Beatrice Cline.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra (Johnson) Cline; four children, David Druckenbroad (Kelly) of Powell, Candy Ellis (Gary) of Springfield, Tina George (John) of Urbana and Trisha Cline Smith of Urbana; 10 grandchildren, Timothy Cline of Springfield, Amber Ellis of Springfield, Amanda Ellis of Urbana, Megan Ellis of Springfield, Scott Kelso of Urbana, Tabitha George of Urbana, Jackson Druckenbroad of Powell, Addison Druckenbroad of Powell, Justin George of Urbana and Grayden Shaffner of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Leeland Phares, Josiah Mull, Carter Cline, Kailey Cline and Tony Wayne Kelso; three brothers, Arnie Cline (Linda) of Northridge, Bill Cline of Columbus and Chris Cline (Laura) of Springfield; and one sister, Sherry Beireis (Jerry) of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Joe Cline and special dog, Kitty.

Tim loved spending time with his family. He was very proud of his family. He retired from International Harvester, now known as Navistar, after 30 years of service. Tim served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at the DMZ zone in Korea during the Vietnam War.

There was never a dull moment when Tim was around. He enjoyed making people laugh. Tim had a passion for car lots and enjoyed trading vehicles. He loved playing baseball and softball and played in many leagues through the years. He also enjoyed golfing.

Family will received friends 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 with Rev. Brian Coleman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to PAWS Animal Shelter or .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.