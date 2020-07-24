URBANA - Tommy D. Langston, 50, of Springfield, Ohio passed away in his home.

Tommy was born July 10, 1970 in Henderson, Kentucky. He served his country in the United States Marines. He enjoyed working with his hands doing things like building smokers, gardening and canning. Tommy loved to cook. Tommy is survived by his mother Goldie (Edwards) Brown; his wife, LeAnne (Bishop) Langston; his daughter, Haley Oxford; his son, Dylan Langston; and 3 granddaughters; his sisters, Beverly (Tim) Reisinger, Susie (Rodger) Hogan and Brenda (Terry) White; several nieces and nephews; and his mother and father-in-law, Martha and David Bishop. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Langston; his sister, Teresa; and his infant brother, Kevin. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Lifenet Christian Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tommy's memory to the Lifenet Christian Fellowship, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078. The family is being served by VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.