MECHANICSBURG - Tony B. Carter, 87, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in Hearth and Home, Urbana.

He was born June 27, 1931 in Greenup, Kentucky, the son of the late Covey and Emily Frances (Young) Carter. Tony was a builder by trade. He began his career first with Clemens Brother's Construction, then with Earl Love Builders and finally owning his own construction company, Tony Carter General Contractor.

He was a devoted Christian, who in the past was a member of the Oak Grove CCCU, Woodstock Free Will Baptist Church, Kennard Church of the Nazarene and most recently, attended the Urbana CCCU.

Tony was a devoted husband and loved spending time with his family. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of him, we find solace knowing that he is now with God. He is at peace. And for that, we are grateful.

He is survived by his son, Gary (Betsy) Carter; daughters, Connie (John) Cordell, Rebecca (Mike) Grable, and Sheila (Chuck) Adams; his grandchildren, Nick Carter, Jennifer (Joe) Wayman, Amanda M. Cordell, Andrew (Amy) Cordell, Kristina (Ryan) Allen, David (Amanda) Grable, Michelle (Jay Dee) Hurst, Chaz Adams, Daisha (John) Osmon; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Brenda Blevins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Blevins) Carter; sisters, Rosabelle, Virgie, Gertie, Nancy, Stella Mae, and Martha; and brothers, Walter, Millard, Willie, and Jay.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff at Hearth and Home for the excellent care of their father.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD, & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Grable officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.