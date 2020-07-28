ST. PARIS - Tony R. Fisher, age 53, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away unexpectedly and was found on July 27, 2020. Born February 16, 1967 in Piqua, Ohio, he was a son of Howard and the late Shirley (Smith) Fisher. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Lowe, his brothers, Steve (Jennifer) Fisher, Howard (Patty) Fisher and Tim (Sharon) Fisher. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Scotty and Gary.

No services will be held. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.