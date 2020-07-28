1/
Tony R. Fisher
ST. PARIS - Tony R. Fisher, age 53, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away unexpectedly and was found on July 27, 2020. Born February 16, 1967 in Piqua, Ohio, he was a son of Howard and the late Shirley (Smith) Fisher. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Lowe, his brothers, Steve (Jennifer) Fisher, Howard (Patty) Fisher and Tim (Sharon) Fisher. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Scotty and Gary.

No services will be held. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
