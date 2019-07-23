URBANA - Torrey Cross, 61, of Urbana passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Urbana Ohio.

He was born September 20, 1957 in Springfield, Ohio to Ernest E. and Nancy R. (Stott) Cross.

Torrey retired from Springfield Bus Company as a bus driver. He was a big fan of NASCAR. He enjoyed spending his free time watching and playing baseball with his sons.

He is survived by his mother; wife of 36 years, Diane L. Cross; daughter, Meagan L. Cross; sons, Travis (Ashley) Cross, Tyler L. Cross; brothers Tim and Tobin Cross; grandchildren, Konnor, Alivia, Averee, and Abbigail.

He is preceded in death by his father and his sister, Tina Cross.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com