URBANA - Twilah Eubanks, 87, of Urbana went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home surrounded with her husband by her side. Twilah was born June 15, 1933 in Anna, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Gladys (Cochlin) Yinger. Twilah was a graduate of Anna High School. She served many years at Farmers Insurance Company as the office manager; there she enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with the people that she worked with. She enjoyed crochet, cooking and spending time on the computer. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alonzo Eubanks Jr.; her daughter Debra Beatty; her sons Daniel (Joy) Shaffer, William Eubanks; 6 grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Lois Yinger; and numerous nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Lonnie Eubanks; brothers, Billy Yinger and Roland (special sister-in-law, Lois) Yinger; sisters Alice Tangeman, Margene Yinger and Geraldine Meyer VanWest. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Jacob Hayward officiating. Burial will follow in Loramie Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.