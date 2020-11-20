1/1
Twilah Eubanks
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Twilah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Twilah Eubanks, 87, of Urbana went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home surrounded with her husband by her side. Twilah was born June 15, 1933 in Anna, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Gladys (Cochlin) Yinger. Twilah was a graduate of Anna High School. She served many years at Farmers Insurance Company as the office manager; there she enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with the people that she worked with. She enjoyed crochet, cooking and spending time on the computer. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alonzo Eubanks Jr.; her daughter Debra Beatty; her sons Daniel (Joy) Shaffer, William Eubanks; 6 grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Lois Yinger; and numerous nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Lonnie Eubanks; brothers, Billy Yinger and Roland (special sister-in-law, Lois) Yinger; sisters Alice Tangeman, Margene Yinger and Geraldine Meyer VanWest. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Jacob Hayward officiating. Burial will follow in Loramie Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved