URBANA — Urma V. Smith, 91, of Urbana, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in her residence.

She was born on January 17, 1928 in Plain City, OH, to Samuel N. and Mary Ann (Kramer) Yoder, the second of three children. She grew up in an Amish/Mennonite home, living in the Plain City and West Liberty areas on farms helping with many of the farm duties. When starting school, she had to learn English because she only spoke and understood Pennsylvania Dutch dialect. Urma was saved and baptized at age 12 in the Oak Grove Mennonite Church. She enjoyed reading and studying God's word, gardening, cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Norma Jean Duffey, Lucinda Ann Cremeans, Urma Jean Webb, April Donna Harold and Edith Marie Wical; stepdaughters, Jacqueline Smith and Bonnie Sue Ramsey; stepsons, Jack Lee (Miriam) Smith, Sam (Kim) Smith, Tim (Mary Lou) Smith and Pearl (Nickie) Smith; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren; and her companion of 56 years, Jackie Smith.

Urma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Jacob Smith in 1981; daughters, Mary Jane Cremeans and Betty Joan Forsythe; stepson, Jerry Smith; and brothers, Raymond Yoder and Donald Yoder.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Daniel Meister officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made in Urma's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420.

