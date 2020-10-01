URBANA - Valerie D. Trout, age 71, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on December 5, 1948 to the late John Dovell and Ella Mae (Curtis) Hance in Urbana. In addition to her parents, Valerie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 20 years, Marvin Trout and siblings: Lisa Bair, Elizabeth Anderson and John Dovell Hance II. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Sarah (Tim) McDaniel, Kristin (Charles) Carroll and Kim (Matt) Ertel; grandchildren, Zachary Switzer, Emily Switzer, Courtney (Jeremy Morgan) McClure, Shelbe Ertel, Korrine King, Mason Carroll, Ally Carroll, Grace McDaniel, Grant McDaniel, Cory McDaniel, and Casey McDaniel. Valerie is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Colton, Addison, Ella, Haely, Dexter, Mylah, and Logan; sister, Carol (Andy) Watson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Valerie had the biggest heart and cherished her time she spent with her loving family and friends. She retired after many dedicated years, from Spring Meadows in Woodstock as a Licensed Practical Nurse. A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at a later date. The family prefers memorial donations be made to Barely Used Pets in her honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com