1/1
Valerie D. Trout Trout
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Valerie D. Trout, age 71, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on December 5, 1948 to the late John Dovell and Ella Mae (Curtis) Hance in Urbana. In addition to her parents, Valerie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 20 years, Marvin Trout and siblings: Lisa Bair, Elizabeth Anderson and John Dovell Hance II. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Sarah (Tim) McDaniel, Kristin (Charles) Carroll and Kim (Matt) Ertel; grandchildren, Zachary Switzer, Emily Switzer, Courtney (Jeremy Morgan) McClure, Shelbe Ertel, Korrine King, Mason Carroll, Ally Carroll, Grace McDaniel, Grant McDaniel, Cory McDaniel, and Casey McDaniel. Valerie is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Colton, Addison, Ella, Haely, Dexter, Mylah, and Logan; sister, Carol (Andy) Watson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Valerie had the biggest heart and cherished her time she spent with her loving family and friends. She retired after many dedicated years, from Spring Meadows in Woodstock as a Licensed Practical Nurse. A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at a later date. The family prefers memorial donations be made to Barely Used Pets in her honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved