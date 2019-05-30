MECHANICSBURG - Vanessa Ellen Schetter, 46, of Mechanicsburg passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in her home.

She was born December 29, 1972 in Springfield, Ohio. She was a 1991 graduate of Urbana High School and worked as a Tugger operator at NEX Transport. She was also a member of North American Hunting Club.

Vanessa enjoyed hunting, fishing, having parties, spending time with family and friends, football and wrestling. Her favorite songs were "People are Crazy" and "Strong Enough to Bend." She did not know a stranger and was always ready and willing to help others. She enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family while using Facebook.

Vanessa is survived by her loving husband, James "Jim" C. Schetter; her parents, Melvin (Vickie) Shaffer and Vanessa J. (Eliazar) (Freeze) Vazquez; sons James Tyler (J.T), Dylan Jacob, and Rhyan "RJ"; brother, Jamie Slone; sisters, Katie Leifheit, Jennifer Vasquez, Julie (William) Sykes, Peggy (Jack) Matney, Marsha (Gene) Brown, and Mary (Jim) Collier; as well as 12 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ora and Nancy Freeze, Melvin F. Sr and Rose Ellen Shaffer, Jim C. Schetter Sr., and Phyllis J. Hacker, aunt, Lena Eaton and uncles, David Shaffer and Bob Smith and brother-in-law, Rodney Teach.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the funeral home to assist the family: SKILLMAN, MCDONALD AND VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 257 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Oh 43044.

Condolences maybe be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com