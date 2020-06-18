WEST LIBERTY - Arlin Verdell "Chuck" Hensley, 82, of Urbana, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 9:04 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty, Ohio. He was born in Hazard County, Kentucky on May 12,1938, a son of the late Henry and Mattie (Clark) Hensley.

Chuck is survived by his four daughters, Tamara Russell, Lori Carte, Danna (Brent) Kauffman, and Tawnya (Aaron) Lawrence; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Chuck was a retired first-class engineer at Locheed Martin who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a great "girl dad" who was always encouraging his daughters to achieve their life goals.

Pastor Robert Knox will officiate a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty, Ohio with military honors performed by the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Chuck's memory, to New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 630 E. Ward Street, Urbana, Ohio 4307800.

