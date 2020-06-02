URBANA - Vernon Phillip Black, age 84, passed away May 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by family after losing his battle with colon cancer. He was born Nov. 26, 1935 in Urbana, Ohio. He was the son of Vernon E. and Orlea (Overfield) Black. Phil served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He was retired from General Motors. He was a member of the VFW, Legion, Moose and Eagles. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. His favorite pastime was shooting pool. He was married to the Love of his Life, his high school Sweetheart, Virginia M. Organ and they had 7 children, 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and several foster children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Douglas and daughter, Deborah Lynn Derr. Surviving in addition to his wife, Virginia M. (Organ), are his brother, Larry Black, his sons, Joe and Teresa (Carney) Black, Dale and Lori (Troyer) Black and Dwain Black, daughters, Diane and Gerald Blair, Denese and Tony Barr, 12 grandchildren, Nikki, Ben, Andrew, Amy, Andy, Brittany, Chandler, Derrick, Betsy, Shelby, Ashley, Liz and 26 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses of Hospice of Dayton for their loving care, especially Rhonda. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.