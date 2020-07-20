URBANA -Vicki J. Searles, age 74, of Urbana, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Urbana, the daughter of the late John Sr. and Bonnie (Wade) Malone. Vicki is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Chuddy Searles; children, Wes (Evelyn) Searles, Terry (Gloria) Malone and Chris (Jay) Searles; siblings, Dennis (Nancy Mahoney) Latimer, James (Lynn) Latimer, Trena Lininger and Patrick (Margaret) Malone; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, Billi Jo Carter. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Bost; brothers, Thomas Malone and John Malone Jr.; and grandson, Kelly Joe Searles. Vicki worked for many years at McDonalds and Grimes Manufacturing. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who loved having her family and friends over to play cards and games. Vicki never met a stranger and everyone who knew her loved her. Her caring heart and contagious smile will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery at 10:00a.m. Arrangements in care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Universal Home Health and Hospice, 701 S. Main St. Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.