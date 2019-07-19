ST. PARIS - Vickie Lynn Hill, age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in her residence. She was born July 25, 1954 to Jack and Juanita Hill. She is survived by her mother Juanita Hill of St. Paris, her bonus children, Tebo (Kristie) Taylor and Kae (Tony) Keanen, and their children, all of Louisiana, brother Charles (Barbara) Hill of Bradenton, Florida, sisters Jackie (Shane) Moore of St. Paris and Amy (Wade) Wilcoxon of Rosewood, as well as childhood friends Julian Hall and Sherry Pence. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved getting them the perfect gift that they didn't even know they wanted. Her daddy, Jack Hill, grandparents Harley and Louise Rucker and Charles and Turza Belle Hill, nephews, Derick Hill and Shane Allen Moore, II, preceded her in death. She was a 1974 graduate of Graham High School. She worked many years as a bank teller as well as an office manager at various businesses. Vickie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, NASCAR, collecting Boyd Bears, Coca-Cola items and pugs.

The family will host a celebration of life on July 26, 2019 at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. The gathering will begin at 3 p.m. with a service starting at 3:30 p.m. A dinner will follow. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.