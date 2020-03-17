MECHANICSBURG - Virginia B. (Stockwell) Miller, 95, of White Bluff, Tennessee, formerly Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Dixon, Tennessee. She was born June 29, 1924 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio to the late James and Louise (Anderson) Stockwell. She was retired after many years of service from Grimes. Virginia enjoyed puzzles but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Linda Riggsby and Joyce (Lee) Waggoner; son, Danny Stockwell; grandchildren, Mike, Gary, Anita, DJ, Dakata, Cody, Shane, Tom, Christal, Terry, and Dennis; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Clyde Miller; brother, Jiggs; sisters, Mildred Snapp and Maire Leisure; son, Butch; grandchildren, Amy, Steve, Sally, and Roger; great-grandson, Cody; nephew, Jerry; and niece, Barb. A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the memory of her great-grandson Cody McGraw's name to Parents of Murdered Children, P.O. Box 23936, Columbus, Ohio 43223. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.