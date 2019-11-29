FREMONT - Sister Virginia Harris (formerly Sister Mary Peter) passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Bernardine Home in Fremont at the age of 92. (She would have been 93 next month.) A native of Detroit, she grew up in Fremont and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lucille Arnold Harris; step-father, John Weihrouch; siblings Margaret Murray and William Harris; and stepbrothers Dale and Lavonne Weihrouch.

A Sister of Mercy for 76 years, the majority of her ministries were focused in health care in Toledo and Urbana, after teaching 2nd grade in Columbus for two years. She served at St. Charles and the former Toledo Mercy Hospitals from 1951 to 1966 as OB and GYN Supervisor as well as ER and Night Supervisor. Her last 45 years of ministry were spent at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana where she was OB Supervisor and Director of Nursing Services. She also assumed the position of Patient Advocate.

She was privileged to witness the birth of so many babies and the joy of their mothers. She was especially touched by the tears of gratitude of the first-time moms.

Upon her retirement from Mercy Memorial, she was paid tribute with the words, "She has made an invaluable difference in the lives of countless patients and families through her dedicated self-less service." In 2014, Sister retired to St. Bernardine Home in Fremont along with her devoted friend, Sister Edith Ryan and their beloved dog, Sarah.

She will forever be remembered as a gentle woman, always positive, and totally committed to her ministry. Her precious smile earned her the nickname "Smiley" in her retirement years.

She is survived by her Community of the Sisters of Mercy, and also leaves her sister Jane Bankey, step-sister-in-law, Carol Weihrouch, niece Tina (Tom) Hasselbach, along with many other nieces and nephews and special friends Pricilla Lehmann and Sue Horner.

A Welcoming Service will take place at St. Bernardine Home in Fremont at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 with visitation to follow. Visitation will continue on December 2, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Pines cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of HANNEMAN-CHUDZINSKI-KELLER FUNERAL HOME.